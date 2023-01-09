Letter: Brain function a factor in when life begins

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned after nearly 50 years, I think the right to an abortion should be the law here in Hawaii. Read more

First, I think about 80% of the women in this country would want an abortion should they become pregnant as a result of either rape or incest.

I do not think we need to criminalize scratching our skin cells and killing a few skin cells, even though the skin cells can be cloned into stem cells, or “little lives.”

If death occurs when the brain ceases to function, as is the law in most states, then would not life begin when the brain starts to function? A newly conceived fetus does not have a functioning brain.

I would not want to be governed by the beliefs of the Catholic Church.

Phil Robertson

Kailua

