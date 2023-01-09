Editorial | Letters Letter: Brain function a factor in when life begins Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Since Roe v. Wade was overturned after nearly 50 years, I think the right to an abortion should be the law here in Hawaii. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned after nearly 50 years, I think the right to an abortion should be the law here in Hawaii. First, I think about 80% of the women in this country would want an abortion should they become pregnant as a result of either rape or incest. I do not think we need to criminalize scratching our skin cells and killing a few skin cells, even though the skin cells can be cloned into stem cells, or “little lives.” If death occurs when the brain ceases to function, as is the law in most states, then would not life begin when the brain starts to function? A newly conceived fetus does not have a functioning brain. I would not want to be governed by the beliefs of the Catholic Church. Phil Robertson Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Adjust the burden of property taxes