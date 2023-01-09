Letter: Fireworks happen more than ‘one day a year’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Happy New Year would have been a lot more pleasant if there weren’t so many illegal munitions being fired off. But like one commentator said, “It is what it is.” Read more

Happy New Year would have been a lot more pleasant if there weren’t so many illegal munitions being fired off. But like one commentator said, “It is what it is.”

I am fed up with the excuse that “it’s only one day a year.” I want to know where they live so we can get some of their peace and quiet. Around my neighborhood, aerial projectiles were being fired off starting around Halloween and every day since. Dec. 31 saw the illegal munitions being fired in quantity starting at 5 p.m. and continuing unabated until well past 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. I wonder how much of the kids’ college fund went up in smoke.

Consideration for your neighbors would be greatly appreciated. Instead we get “flash, bang, trash.”

Jim Fromm

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter