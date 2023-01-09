comscore Letter: Hapuna Beach water shutdown frustrating
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Hapuna Beach water shutdown frustrating

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Residents and visitors are very frustrated about the broken water system at Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Kakaako Makai intent in 2012 needs to become reality in 2023

Scroll Up