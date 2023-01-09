Letter: Hapuna Beach water shutdown frustrating

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Residents and visitors are very frustrated about the broken water system at Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area. Read more

It’s supposed to be one of the best beaches in the world, yet the water system has not been functioning since October and no one is fixing it.

The bathrooms and changing rooms are locked. The showers, drinking fountains and irrigation are not functioning. The state installed a few portable toilets, but there’s nowhere to wash hands.

Meanwhile, visitors continue to pay $10 per vehicle plus $5 per person a day to use a beach with no bathrooms, showers or drinking water. Some are unaware of the situation and don’t know to bring water with them.

It’s a very bad look for Hawaii, plus there are health issues to consider.

I was at Hapuna on two recent Saturdays. The beach and parking lot were completely packed. I estimate there were more than 1,000 people on the beach.

One group told me that they had to leave because they ran out of drinking water.

Lynn Beittel

Waimea

