Editorial | Off the News Off The News: A brief eruption from Kilauea Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Will it, or won’t it? On Thursday, Kilauea volcano erupted with a fiery show after nearly a month of quiet, pushing fountains of flaming lava up to 32 feet into the sky. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Will it, or won’t it? On Thursday, Kilauea volcano erupted with a fiery show after nearly a month of quiet, pushing fountains of flaming lava up to 32 feet into the sky. By Friday, however, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory had dropped its alert from a warning to a watch, saying volcanic activity is expected to remain within the crater, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park — no overflow. Though volcanic action is not completely predictable, odds are it’s safe to head to an approved lookout site — but whether the volcano will be active is an open question. New Year’s Day visitors to Hawaii island missed the show at Kilauea and Mauna Loa, though both erupted simultaneously during late November and early December. Previous Story Editorial: Adjust the burden of property taxes