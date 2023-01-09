Off The News: A brief eruption from Kilauea

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Will it, or won’t it? On Thursday, Kilauea volcano erupted with a fiery show after nearly a month of quiet, pushing fountains of flaming lava up to 32 feet into the sky. Read more

Will it, or won’t it?

On Thursday, Kilauea volcano erupted with a fiery show after nearly a month of quiet, pushing fountains of flaming lava up to 32 feet into the sky. By Friday, however, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory had dropped its alert from a warning to a watch, saying volcanic activity is expected to remain within the crater, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park — no overflow.

Though volcanic action is not completely predictable, odds are it’s safe to head to an approved lookout site — but whether the volcano will be active is an open question. New Year’s Day visitors to Hawaii island missed the show at Kilauea and Mauna Loa, though both erupted simultaneously during late November and early December.