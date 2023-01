Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The impending closure of Macy’s at Windward Mall speaks volumes — none of it welcome news to Kaneohe residents, but pertinent to the changes in the retail industry. Part of the decline in mall traffic nationally started well before COVID-19, but pandemic-driven online shopping accelerated the process.

Target’s opening is delayed but still on the horizon at Windward. Still, the center could be following a national trend of entertainment and dining experiences becoming more of a focus than merchandise.