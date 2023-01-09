comscore Bridging the connection between Hawaii and Taiwan
Hawaii News

Bridging the connection between Hawaii and Taiwan

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  COURTESY STATE OF HAWAII OFFICE IN TAIPEI Above, Cy Feng, head of the greater China market at the Honda International Center at the University of Hawaii Kapiolani Community College, met with Taiwanese students at the Taiwan International Educational Fair in Nantou County in December.

    COURTESY STATE OF HAWAII OFFICE IN TAIPEI

    Above, Cy Feng, head of the greater China market at the Honda International Center at the University of Hawaii Kapiolani Community College, met with Taiwanese students at the Taiwan International Educational Fair in Nantou County in December.

  ALLISON SCHAEFERS / ASCHAEFERS@STARADVERTISER.COM Minister Tzi-Chin Chang, who leads the Environmental Protection Administration in Taiwan, said there is room for future cooperation with Hawaii in the area of green development. Above, Taiwan's first utility-scale offshore wind farm, the Formosa I Offshore Wind Farm, is located off the coast of Miaoli County.

    ALLISON SCHAEFERS / ASCHAEFERS@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Minister Tzi-Chin Chang, who leads the Environmental Protection Administration in Taiwan, said there is room for future cooperation with Hawaii in the area of green development. Above, Taiwan’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm, the Formosa I Offshore Wind Farm, is located off the coast of Miaoli County.

  COURTESY STATE OF HAWAII OFFICE IN TAIPEI At top, State of Hawaii Office in Taipei Manager Sam Tang, left, and Executive Director Alex Lei work to create opportunities to expand cultural, educational and business ties between Taiwan and Hawaii.

    COURTESY STATE OF HAWAII OFFICE IN TAIPEI

    At top, State of Hawaii Office in Taipei Manager Sam Tang, left, and Executive Director Alex Lei work to create opportunities to expand cultural, educational and business ties between Taiwan and Hawaii.

About 100 Taiwanese students are expected to arrive in Hawaii in March to compete in the Hawaii FIRST Robotics Competition, a regional qualifying event required for advancing to an international level. Read more

Vital Statistics: Dec. 30 to Jan. 5, 2022

