Honolulu’s affordable housing disappearing prematurely

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The ‘A‘ali‘i at Ward Village condominium in Kakaako, center, has 751 units, 150 of which are designated for affordable housing. Buyers of these “reserved housing” units must be owner-occupants and are discouraged from selling or renting their unit for two to 10 years.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Howard Hughes Corp., the developer of Ward Village, broke ground in December on a tower dubbed Ulana Ward Village to deliver 697 reserved-housing units about two years from now.