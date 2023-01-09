comscore Honolulu’s affordable housing disappearing prematurely
Hawaii News

Honolulu’s affordable housing disappearing prematurely

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The ‘A‘ali‘i at Ward Village condominium in Kakaako, center, has 751 units, 150 of which are designated for affordable housing. Buyers of these “reserved housing” units must be owner-occupants and are discouraged from selling or renting their unit for two to 10 years.

    The ‘A‘ali‘i at Ward Village condominium in Kakaako, center, has 751 units, 150 of which are designated for affordable housing. Buyers of these “reserved housing” units must be owner-occupants and are discouraged from selling or renting their unit for two to 10 years.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Howard Hughes Corp., the developer of Ward Village, broke ground in December on a tower dubbed Ulana Ward Village to deliver 697 reserved-housing units about two years from now.

    Howard Hughes Corp., the developer of Ward Village, broke ground in December on a tower dubbed Ulana Ward Village to deliver 697 reserved-housing units about two years from now.

A state agency is looking to plug a leak in part of Honolulu’s affordable- housing market where subsidized condominiums have been converted to market-price sales or rentals despite a regulatory tool designed to defer such conversions. Read more

