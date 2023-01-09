comscore TMT environmental review delayed by voluminous comments
Hawaii News

TMT environmental review delayed by voluminous comments

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

The National Science Foundation is already behind in its effort to evaluate whether the stalled Thirty Meter Telescope project should be reinvigorated with $850,000 or more in public funds. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Dec. 30 to Jan. 5, 2022

Scroll Up