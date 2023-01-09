comscore NFL Islanders
Breiden Fehoko, Chargers defensive line: Started in the loss to the Broncos, collecting five tackles (two solo). All of his stops came on run plays and averaged a 3.8-yard gain. It was Fehoko’s first since Week 15. Read more

