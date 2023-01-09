NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started at middle linebacker in the loss to the Bills and had three tackles, two of them solo. He also had a pass batted down

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: Came off the bench in the loss to the Panthers but wasn’t one of the nine players to receive a target as his role on special teams grows.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers defensive line: Started in the loss to the Broncos, collecting five tackles (two solo). All of his stops came on run plays and averaged a 3.8-yard gain. It was Fehoko’s first since Week 15.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Came off the bench and had five tackles, four of them solo, in the loss to the Broncos. Gilman was flagged for defensive holding on a long pass in the second quarter but it was declined. He made up for it by recovering a muffed punt in the third quarter.

>> Bradlee Anae, Jets defensive line: Was signed to the active roster earlier in the week but was declared inactive for the loss to the Dolphins. Anae hasn’t played a game since 2021 with the Cowboys.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Cardinals linebacker: Made two solo tackles in the loss to the 49ers, the second time in three games that he has had multiple stops. Both of his tackles came on defense after being a special-teamer since joining Arizona in Week 9. Grugier-Hill received his chance when Zaven Collins was ruled out with a calf injury.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the loss to the Texans, picking up four solo tackles, half of them for losses, and hit the quarterback three times. “We had a losing season. I’m pretty pissed off, to be honest,” Buckner told Colts.com. “Obviously high expectations, and for our season to go the way it did, and to obviously end the way it did, I mean, it sucks.”

>> Kaimi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Made a 37-yard field goal and three extra points in the win over the Colts. He kicked off six times with two touchbacks and starting the Colts at the 25-, 22-, 17- and 16-yard lines when they returned it out of the end zone.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Jets offensive line: Was placed on injured reserve on Saturday with a calf injury despite putting in two limited practices last week.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive lineman: Came off the bench but wasn’t in on a tackle in the win over the Browns. Alualu is scheduled to hit free agency after 81 games for Pittsburgh with 26 starts.

Compiled by Jerry Campany