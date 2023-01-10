Letter: Blangiardi should look at Leeward homeless

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mayor Rick Blangiardi is spending additional money to fight Chinatown crime, using funds from the federal COVID-19 allocation. While I applaud this action and am supportive of efforts to improve quality of life in Chinatown, I’m hopeful that the mayor will see the justice of attending to Leeward quality of life as well.

One undisputed success that former Mayor Kirk Caldwell enjoyed was a substantial reduction of the homeless occupation of beaches from Nanakuli to Makaha — progress that has been undone completely in the past two years.

If the mayor sees fit to spend federal COVID funds to improve Chinatown, perhaps he can do the same to restore some of our Leeward beaches to the state they were in when he assumed office.

Jim Newman

Waianae

