comscore Letter: Blangiardi should look at Leeward homeless
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Blangiardi should look at Leeward homeless

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi is spending additional money to fight Chinatown crime, using funds from the federal COVID-19 allocation. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Some people remain in isolation, not ‘in-person’

Scroll Up