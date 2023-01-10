Editorial | Letters Letter: Buying North Shore properties a win-win Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Forward-looking people in this state can do no better than to seize the opportunity outlined by Chip Fletcher and Colin Lee (“Use surplus to protect Sunset Beach,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 25), to help solve the current, near-intractable problem of beach and property loss on the North Shore. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Forward-looking people in this state can do no better than to seize the opportunity outlined by Chip Fletcher and Colin Lee (“Use surplus to protect Sunset Beach,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 25), to help solve the current, near-intractable problem of beach and property loss on the North Shore. Let’s look at it from an economic standpoint: Tourism is the bedrock of our economy and the North Shore is a mainstay of tourist interest. Protecting North Shore beaches is therefore imperative, worth way more than the cost of buying a few dozen private properties, made possible by our state budget surplus. A side benefit is that local residents will benefit greatly from improved access to one of Oahu’s treasures. This is a win-win solution for property owners and the public, while enhancing our major industry. Our lawmakers need to look into their legislative crystal ball and see what will happen to the North Shore in a few years if they fail to act and accept the status quo — homes falling into the ocean, beach loss, degradation of a prime surf spot and tourist attraction. They must do something. Mollie Foti Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Research can determine if assessment is proper