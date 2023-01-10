Letter: Buying North Shore properties a win-win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Forward-looking people in this state can do no better than to seize the opportunity outlined by Chip Fletcher and Colin Lee (“Use surplus to protect Sunset Beach,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 25), to help solve the current, near-intractable problem of beach and property loss on the North Shore.

Let’s look at it from an economic standpoint: Tourism is the bedrock of our economy and the North Shore is a mainstay of tourist interest. Protecting North Shore beaches is therefore imperative, worth way more than the cost of buying a few dozen private properties, made possible by our state budget surplus. A side benefit is that local residents will benefit greatly from improved access to one of Oahu’s treasures.

This is a win-win solution for property owners and the public, while enhancing our major industry. Our lawmakers need to look into their legislative crystal ball and see what will happen to the North Shore in a few years if they fail to act and accept the status quo — homes falling into the ocean, beach loss, degradation of a prime surf spot and tourist attraction. They must do something.

Mollie Foti

Kailua

