Letter: Democracy in action on the U.S. House floor

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For those who have been buying into the spin being put forth by the media about how the jockeying and pontificating that’s been taking place for days now in the process of choosing a new speaker of the U.S. House is demonstrable proof of the confusion, disarray and lack of leadership within the Republican Party: Step back a bit and consider what true democracy in action actually looks like. Read more

