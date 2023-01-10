comscore A “hot,” new, all-you-can-eat option
A “hot,” new, all-you-can-eat option

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Jan. 10, 2023

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Triple order of beef short plate

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Dip cooked meat into sauces of your choice

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Assortment of vegetables with glass noodles and mushrooms

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Heavenly hot pot Orders of tripe, sausages, quail eggs and tofu to add to your hot pot

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Fresh orange slices and pineapple for dessert

I really missed Little Sheep Hot Pot when it closed, so I was elated to see the vacant spot at Ward Centre stir to life again with a new hot pot restaurant, Chong Qing Hot Pot. Read more

