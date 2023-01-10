Affordable eats
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:47 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Prime rib plate ($23.95) with mac salad on the side
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Chicken katsu combo ($9.99) includes a large portion of katsu and a drink of your choice
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Mcbara deluxe ($9) with local beef patty
-
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
911 roll ($15.95)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree