Affordable eats

  By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  Updated 3:47 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Prime rib plate ($23.95) with mac salad on the side

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Chicken katsu combo ($9.99) includes a large portion of katsu and a drink of your choice

  Mcbara deluxe ($9) with local beef patty

    Mcbara deluxe ($9) with local beef patty

  911 roll ($15.95)

    911 roll ($15.95)

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to save money, not to worry: Here are some delicious dining options you can indulge in without breaking the bank. Read more

A healthy, easy-to-make sheet-pan dinner
You’ll want some of ‘deez’

