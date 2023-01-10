Affordable eats

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to save money, not to worry: Here are some delicious dining options you can indulge in without breaking the bank.

Makoto Sushi

Makoto Sushi, located on the second floor of Aiea Shopping Center, is a hidden gem known for its huge sushi rolls. The menu has a wide variety; options range from shrimp tempura and salmon to fresh ahi and unagi. Popular rolls include the sunset roll ($13.95) with crab and spicy tuna; 911 roll ($15.95), which comprises spicy tuna, avocado, chile oil and chile sauce; and the tempura crunch roll ($12.95) with shrimp tempura, crab, masago and eel sauce.

Bentos and hand rolls are also available.

Makoto Sushi

Aiea Shopping Center

99-115 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea

808-722-9711

makotosushiaiea.com

Ray’s Café

Located in Kalihi, Ray’s Café is a neighborhood staple known for its fried chicken and prime rib. Its prime rib plates ($23.95) are a steal, as they include a generous portion of meat, rice and mac salad.

Keep your eyes peeled for any featured specials of the day. Recent selections included fresh grilled ahi ($14.95), pork cutlet with gravy ($9.50) and ham hock with black-eyed peas ($10).

Preorders are encouraged; and note that Ray’s Café is a cash-only establishment.

Ray’s Café

2033 N. King St., Honolulu

808-841-2771

Instagram: @rayscafehonolulu

Feast by Jon Matsubara

This Manoa-based business features a “Magic Menu” in which all dishes are $9.99 or less. According to business owner/chef Jon Matsubara, the menu was developed as a way to give back to the community to thank them for their support during the pandemic (especially when gas prices rose).

Menu items rotate from time to time. Bestsellers include FEAST smash burger deluxe ($9.99) made with a rib-eye and chuck beef patty, petite lobster roll ($9.99), and mini JFC ($9.50) — Jonny’s fried chicken — served with mushroom gravy and fries.

Curbside pickup is available for added convenience.

Feast by Jon Matsubara

2970 E. Manoa Road, Honolulu

808-840-0488

feastrestauranthawaii.com

Oh My Grill

Oh My Grill features local-style comfort food at reasonable prices.

Whether you go for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you’re sure to score some discounts.

Popular dishes include the New York steak and two-egg breakfast special ($9.99), New York steak dinner special ($9.99), healthy bowl ($8.99), hamburger combo ($7.99) and chicken katsu combo ($9.99). The latter is one of my favorites; it includes a large portion of crispy katsu, along with a drink of your choice. Meanwhile, the healthy bowl comprises rice with furikake, barbecue chicken, broccoli and carrots with teriyaki sauce on the side.

Oh My Grill

Pearl Kai Shopping Center

98-199 Kamehameha Hwy., Aiea

808-456-2121

ohmygrillhawaii.com