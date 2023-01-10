Garden Variety

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re looking to incorporate more greens into your diet, salads are usually the first thing that come to mind. Read more

If you’re looking to incorporate more greens into your diet, salads are usually the first thing that come to mind. Eating them doesn’t need to be mundane, however. If you’re looking for colorful options, check out the following:

Aloha Table Waikiki

Aloha Table Waikiki (2238 Lauula St. Ste. 2F) offers Hawaiian dishes with a touch of Japanese flair. It’s popular for entrées like premium Kobe-style beef loco moco with mushroom and onion demi glace sauce.

If you’re craving those leafy greens, opt for the original spinach salad or island Cobb salad. The latter includes mochiko chicken, crispy bacon, blue cheese, avocado, a hard-boiled egg and tomato.

Call 808-922-2221 or visit waikiki.alohatable.com.

Mariposa Honolulu

Neiman Marcus’s Mariposa (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) is a popular lunch venue known for its laid-back luxe atmosphere. The eatery’s smoked salmon salad has been on its menu since the store opened in 1998 and is still very popular. However, Mariposa’s new Sunset Lounge menu offers a local seafood salad, which is another tasty option. It comprises fresh Manoa Valley warabi, Big Island abalone, Kona kanpachi, tomatoes and onion soy lemon cuttlefish dressing.

Call 808-951-3420.

Big City Diner

You can find a plethora of salads at Big City Diner (various locations) — ranging from the paniolo chicken salad to fire-roasted portobello mushroom salad — but the fiesta chili taco salad is a customer favorite. It features the diner’s famous chili on a bed of romaine topped with shredded jack and cheddar cheeses, chopped tomato, sweet onions, roasted corn, green onions and black olives. It’s served with fresh salsa, cilantro and buttermilk dip.

Other popular options include oriental chicken salad and upcountry barbecue ranch chicken salad, which is complete with grilled barbecue chicken breast, roasted corn, crispy sweet onions, housemade ranchers barbecue ranch dressing, fresh California avocado and tortilla chips.

Visit bigcitydinerhawaii.com.

Mad Bene

Mad Bene, located in Kapolei Commons, is known for its New York-inspired pizza and Italian-American pastas that are made in house. While its carbonara and Mad Garlic pizzas and Mafaldine alfredo and pappardelle Bolognese are amazing, the eatery’s salads should not be overlooked. Mad Bene’s Caesar — comprising shaved Parmigiano, white anchovies and garlic croutons — can easily feed a group of four (or more).

Call 808-744-7400 or visit madbene.com.

Floralia

Floralia (1124 Kona St. Ste. B) is a recently opened pizza spot located in a parking lot in the industrial area behind Kapiolani Drive-Thru Car Wash.

The 100% plant-based wood-fired pizzeria is known for its pies — including margherita with San Marzano tomato sauce, Da Pesto and Pesto Royale — but its flavorful Caesar salad is not to be missed.

The business is currently open 4-8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.

Follow Floralia on Instagram (@floraliapizza) to learn more.

Scratch Kitchen

Located in South Shore Market, Scratch Kitchen (1170 Auahi St.) is known for its mouthwatering brunch fare and tapas-style dinner menu.

If you’re craving something healthier, the eatery offers a variety of wraps and salads. A popular — and colorful — option is the South Shore cobb, which includes kale, avocado, black beans, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon and a fried deviled egg tossed in ranch dressing. Add grilled chicken or grilled jumbo shrimp for extra protein.

Call 808-589-1669 or visit scratch-hawaii.com.

Oh My Grill

Oh My Grill (various locations) offers local-style comfort food at reasonable prices, but its menu extends far beyond plate lunches. Its salmon salad is a flavorful — and filling — option with a generous portion of the grilled fish.

Visit ohmygrillhawaii.com.

Pizza Dadi

Pizza Dadi (1200 Ala Moana Blvd.) is the sister restaurant to Mad Bene, but its menu is slightly different (aka, more pizza focused). Before you order its signature margherita or hot honey pizzas, however, opt for the antipasti salad. This hearty starter includes salami, mortadella, mozzarella, olives, tomato, Italian dressing, peperoncino and basil.

Call 808-744-2221 or visit pizzadadi.com.