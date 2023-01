Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

2023 is already starting strong, with some restaurants launching new menus, while others opened brick-and-mortar locations. Check out the following:

A new lunch option

Moke’s Bread & Breakfast (1127 11th Ave.) is starting a new lunch menu today at its Kaimuki location. Lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and guests can now make reservations for lunch only (breakfast service is still first come, first serves).

New lunch entrées include mahi mahi sandwich ($15.95), strawberry and balsamic salad ($15.95), shrimp and spinach salad ($16.95) and Philly cheesesteak ($18.95). The latter features 100% rib-eye steak with onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheese.

Call 808-367-0571 or visit mokeshawaii.com.

Japanese breakfast

Fujiyama Texas (2065 S. King St.) is an izakaya known for its kushikatsu, but the restaurant just started serving Japanese breakfast. The menu is available from 7 to 10 a.m. daily, except Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Breakfast sets include rice, miso soup, pickled cucumber, rolled omelet, seaweed and kinpira gobo. Choose from traditional Japanese dishes like pork and tofu soup ($13), grilled salmon ($13), miso butterfish ($15) and grilled local fish ($11). If you want something heartier, go for teriyaki beef ($13) or cut steak with garlic ponzu ($22).

Call 808-955-0738 or visit fujiyamatexas-hi.com.

Authentic mexican seafood

Da Seafood Cartel (98-380 Kamehameha Hwy.) launched its business at farmers markets last year, but recently opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Aiea. The biz is known for northern Mexican cuisine with an emphasis on seafood.

Popular dishes include beer-battered fish tacos ($9.75); Da OG tostada ($9) with blue crab spread, ceviche and avocado; gobernador de camaron quesadilla ($6) — quesadilla stuffed with sautéed shrimp, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños and shredded cheese — and cocktail campechano ($29.50). The latter is served in a goblet and features layers of shrimp ceviche, cooked shrimp, shrimp crudo, octopus, mahi crudo and ahi marinated in a special black (house shoyu-vinegar) sauce, and it’s topped with a fresh oyster.

Call 808-762-0044 or follow the biz on Instagram (@daseafoodcartel).

