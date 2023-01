Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente opened a new farmers market in Kapolei at West Oahu Medical Office on Jan. 6. It features fresh produce from local farmers and vendors, providing the community with options for a healthier lifestyle. It is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations:

• Mondays: Moanalua Medical Center (3288 Moanalua Road)

• Tuesdays: Waipio Medical Office (94-1480 Moaniani St.)

• Wednesdays: Honolulu Med ical Office (1010 Pensacola St., coming soon)

• Thursdays: Moanalua Medical Center (3288 Moanalua Road), Mapunapuna Medical Office (2828 Paa St.)

• Fridays: West Oahu Medical Office at Kapolei (401 Kamokila Blvd.)

Visit healthy.kaiserpermanente.org for more information.

Cocktail with a cause

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay will make its debut on Kauai’s north shore on Feb. 15, and to commemorate the occasion, it presents its “182 Seconds” cocktail. Based on the time it takes for the sun to set once it fully touches water, the beverage boasts Appleton eight-year rum, charred pineapple, baking spice, vanilla and Jamaica No. 1 bitters. (Fun fact: Appleton is spearheaded by the rum world’s first female master blender and distiller, Joy Spence.)

For each libation sold, $1 will be donated to The Waipa Foundation (waipafoundation.org), a nonprofit that stewards one of the watersheds feeding into Hanalei Bay.

Visit 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay for more info.

Kung Hei Fat Choi

Big Island Candies wants to send well wishes this holiday season to you and your ohana with its Lunar New Year boxes.

The Good Fortune box ($24.25) includes 20 limited-edition almond shortbread cookies —inspired by the traditional Chinese Lunar New Year treat — with an edible red dot that symbolizes good luck, good fortune, joy and happiness in Chinese culture. Meanwhile, the Lunar Blossom square box ($12.50) is a “Year of the Rabbit” gift box, which features seven almond shortbread cookies and two toffees. Lastly, the Lots of Luck large box ($35), is an assortment of 30 short-breads, three brownies and four mints.

Find these sweet treats at Ala Moana store, while supplies last. (Disclaimer: Once white-dipped almond shortbread cookies are gone, it will be replaced with non-dipped almond shortbread).

For more information, go online to bigislandcandies.com.

A taste of Japan

During the month of January, head over to Royal Hawaiian Center and visit cake shop Kulu Kulu, where each treat is inspired by quintessential places in Japan.

Kobe Nights ($5.50), inspired by the million-dollar night view of Kobe, is a combination of tropical and chocolate mousse topped with gold. The Hokkaido Winter Wonderland ($5.95) is a matcha-baked cheesecake, which depicts the region’s white powder snow. Named for the Chiba Prefecture — known for its shoyu production — is the Chiba shoyu Nutella cake ($5.50), which boasts unique layers of shoyu-flavored mousse and Nutella cream.

Visit kulukulucake.com for more information.