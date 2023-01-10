comscore You’ll want some of ‘deez’
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

You’ll want some of ‘deez’

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Jan. 10, 2023

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Local kine grinds Da Mahoe ($15) includes kalua pork and lau lau

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Lechon kawali ($20)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Business owners Tracy, Sam and Aiko Keanaaina

A handful of food trucks abound at Kahuku Sugar Mill. During your next visit, check out Deez Bowls — this bright red food truck is located behind Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck. Read more

Previous Story
Affordable eats
Next Story
These brussels sprouts are slightly sweet

Scroll Up