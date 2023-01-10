You’ll want some of ‘deez’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A handful of food trucks abound at Kahuku Sugar Mill. During your next visit, check out Deez Bowls — this bright red food truck is located behind Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck.

Deez Bowls officially opened last summer, according to Aiko Keanaaina, who runs the business with her parents, Sam and Tracy.

“It came about because I won a young entrepreneurs competition at Brigham Young University – Hawaii,” she explains. “It was called ‘Empower Your Dreams.’ Mostly college students do it, but there’s a category for young entrepreneurs. We were able to present a business plan and potentially get money and funding for our business. Through that, we were able to pay for the first three months of rent for our business.

“I came up with the name ‘Deez Bowls’ because everybody wants ‘some of these,’” she adds.

Deez Bowls is known for its local comfort food at reasonable prices. Popular dishes include Da Mahoe ($15) — kalua pork and lau lau on a bed of rice — Polebendah ($15), which is fresh island ahi poke mixed with a special blend and secret sauce, and lechon kawali ($20), which comprises crispy pork topped with kawali sauce on a bed of rice. And, as the business name implies, all dishes are served in reusable bowls.

“Lechon kawali is a traditional Filipino dish, but we do it differently,” Sam says. “Our sauce is different — it has a little more of a Western Asian flair to it. There isn’t as much garlic and vinegar in the sauce. Meanwhile, Da Mahoe is a traditional Hawaiian bowl with lau lau and kalua pork; we try to deliver a little taste of Hawaii at an affordable price.”

“A lot of the stuff we serve is what we make in our own home,” Aiko adds.

Keep an eye out for daily specials, which often change. During our visit, garlic steak with carrot and beet purée ($20) and smoked pork ($20) were available.

“We do smoked meats — pork and kalbi — once a month,” Sam says. “The smoked pork is a traditional Hawaiian smoked meat; it’s a family recipe I’ve been doing since I was a kid. We also do 3-inch smoked kalbi ribs. Both the pork and kalbi are smoked for seven hours.”

Deez Bowls is currently open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Military discounts ($3 off daily) and first responder discounts ($5 off Wednesdays-Thursdays if in uniform) are available.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@deezbowlsfoodtruck) for updates.

Deez Bowls

56-535 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku

Instagram: @deezbowlsfoodtruck

How to order: In person

How to pay: Cash and credit cards accepted