comscore Ex-lover responsible for North Shore killing, attorney says
Hawaii News

Ex-lover responsible for North Shore killing, attorney says

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Stephen Brown, left, sat Monday with defense attorney William Bagasol in the circuit courtroom of Judge Rowena Somerville, at the start of his trial in the killing of Telma Boinville in 2017. A separate trial is set for Haley Dandurant, who was with Brown at the time of the killing in 2017.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Stephen Brown, left, sat Monday with defense attorney William Bagasol in the circuit courtroom of Judge Rowena Somerville, at the start of his trial in the killing of Telma Boinville in 2017. A separate trial is set for Haley Dandurant, who was with Brown at the time of the killing in 2017.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Photographs of Stephen Brown and associated evidence were seen on a projection screen in the courtroom Monday during Brown’s trial.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Photographs of Stephen Brown and associated evidence were seen on a projection screen in the courtroom Monday during Brown’s trial.

  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Telma Boinville: </strong> <em>She was stabbed and beaten to death at a North Shore vacation rental in 2017 </em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Telma Boinville:

    She was stabbed and beaten to death at a North Shore vacation rental in 2017

The defense lawyer for 28-year-old Stephen Brown, accused of the vicious 2017 stabbing and beating death of a 51-year-old teaching assistant and kidnapping both her and her young daughter at a North Shore vacation rental, began his opening statement with an explosive quote Monday morning as the highly anticipated trial got underway. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Hugh Morrison

Scroll Up