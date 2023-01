Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hugh Morrison has been selected to serve as regional director of the Pacific Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Morrison, who has been acting regional director since May, will begin effective immediately. In addition to Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, the region Morrison is overseeing includes the territories of American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Morrison has more than 20 years of experience working for the service in various roles since beginning his career as a Presidential Management Fellow in 1997. He most recently served as a deputy regional director in the Pacific Region.

