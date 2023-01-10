comscore Proposal would increase public funding for Hawaii campaigns
  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM State Sen. Karl Rhoads spoke at a news conference Monday at the Capitol about plans to introduce a "Clean Elections" bill for the 2023 legislative session.

    State Sen. Karl Rhoads spoke at a news conference Monday at the Capitol about plans to introduce a “Clean Elections” bill for the 2023 legislative session.

State Sen. Karl Rhoads plans to introduce legislation this year to help county, state and Office of Hawaiian Affairs candidates raise more campaign money through public funds to ease their reliance on lobbyists and private donors with the goal of promoting “clean elections.” Read more

