If your New Year’s resolution was to cut back on eating meat, tofu poke can be a great transition dish. The dish carries the familiar flavors of fish-based poke, and the cubes of firm tofu give the dish a satisfying chew. It also helps that a pound of tofu is much cheaper than the equivalent amount of ahi.

Serve it over rice or salad greens.

Tofu Poke

Ingredients:

• 1 pound firm tofu

• 1/2 cup thinly sliced onions

• 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

• 1 cup ogo (seaweed, available at seafood counters at Asian markets), rinsed

• 2 green onions, thinly sliced

Dressing ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar

• 1 tablespoon sesame oil

• 1-inch piece ginger, minced

• 2 teaspoons sesame seeds

Directions:

Cut tofu into cubes, about 1-inch squares. Place in colander and let drain.

Combine tofu in bowl with onions, tomatoes and ogo.

Combine dressing ingredients in a jar and shake well. Pour over tofu mixture and toss lightly. Garnish with green onions. Chill well.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 110 calories, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 6 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 9 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.