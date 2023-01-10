comscore Tech View: AI enters the mainstream with art and auto racing
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: AI enters the mainstream with art and auto racing

  • By Ryan Ozawa
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • COURTESY AI RACING TECH An autonomously piloted Indy race car programmed by University of Hawaii students.

    COURTESY AI RACING TECH

    An autonomously piloted Indy race car programmed by University of Hawaii students.

Artificial intelligence is having a moment. San Francisco-­based research firm OpenAI has made the biggest waves in allowing the public to play with some of its AI tools. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Hugh Morrison

Scroll Up