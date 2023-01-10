comscore UH-based team finishes third in driverless car challenge
Hawaii News

UH-based team finishes third in driverless car challenge

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • COURTESY AI RACING TECH The University of Hawaii AI Racing Tech team challenged 17 teams Saturday in the international Autonomous Challenge @ CES at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

    COURTESY AI RACING TECH

    The University of Hawaii AI Racing Tech team challenged 17 teams Saturday in the international Autonomous Challenge @ CES at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

  • COURTESY AI RACING TECH The University of Hawaii AI Racing Tech team’s white, orange and lime-green car hit speeds topping 135 mph.

    COURTESY AI RACING TECH

    The University of Hawaii AI Racing Tech team’s white, orange and lime-green car hit speeds topping 135 mph.

A University of Hawaii team vying in a prestigious international competition Saturday for the fastest autonomous vehicle streaked to third place among 18 teams from around the globe. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Hugh Morrison

Scroll Up