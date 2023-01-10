Hawaii Prep World | Sports Boys basketball top 10: Maryknoll unanimous No. 1 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:45 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Simultaneous, unanimous No. 1 in both boys and girls basketball doesn’t happen often. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Simultaneous, unanimous No. 1 in both boys and girls basketball doesn’t happen often. Maryknoll made it happen. The Spartans boys collected all 15 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 this week. The Spartans girls became a unanimous No. 1 for the first time this season. The boys did it with wins over Punahou (46-39), Kamehameha (49-34) and ‘Iolani (46-43), all on the road. Coach Kelly Grant’s methodology, approaching every possession of every game — regular season, preseason, summer league — as if it was the last chance in a state-championship game has fortified Maryknoll. Grant was a sharpshooting guard in the 1980s at Maryknoll, then HPU. Maryknoll’s penchant for getting elite on-ball defense from its scorers — guards Zion Milare and Hunter Muramoto have shown potential All-Defensive Team chops — is not common. The rest of the Top 5 did some shuffling, with Punahou slipping to No. 5 and ‘Iolani moving up to No. 2. The Buffanblu began ILH play 0-2 before closing the week with a lopsided win over Mid-Pacific. Kamehameha also started 0-2 in league play following a season-ending injury to guard Chaseston Ponteras. The Warriors gave Saint Louis its first loss, 51-43, on Saturday to avoid a winless week. No. 4 Mililani and No. 9 Campbell are on course for a key OIA West matchup. If the Trojans (12-3, 6-0) get past Nanakuli, and the Sabers (15-4, 4-0) beat Waianae and Kapolei, Friday’s showdown may pack the gym in Mililani. Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 Jan. 9, 2023 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Maryknoll (15) (20-2, 3-0 ILH) 150 1 > won at No. 4 ‘Iolani 46-43, Saturday > next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. 2. ‘Iolani (14-7, 2-1 ILH) 116 4 > lost to No. 1 Maryknoll 46-43, Saturday > next: at Saint Louis, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. 3. Saint Louis (17-4, 2-1 ILH) 113 3 > lost to No. 9 Kamehameha 51-43, Saturday > next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. 4. Mililani (12-3, 6-0 OIA) 104 5 > def. Aiea 77-45, Saturday > next: at Nanakuli, Wednesday 5. Punahou (15-5, 1-2 ILH) 96 2 > won at Mid-Pacific 82-33, Saturday > next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6 p.m. 6. Kailua (17-4, 8-0 OIA) 75 6 > won at Kalani 71-34, Wednesday > next: vs. Kaiser, Friday 7. Leilehua (11-6, 4-1 OIA) 55 7 > def. Pearl City 70-22, Saturday > next: at Aiea, Wednesday 8. Kamehameha (11-11, 1-2 ILH) 41 9 > won at No. 3 Saint Louis 51-43, Saturday > next: at Punahou, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. 9. Campbell (15-4, 4-0 OIA) 39 8 > won at Radford 67-33, Friday > next: at Waianae, Monday > next: vs. Kapolei, Wednesday 10. Kahuku (12-3, 5-1 OIA) 28 10 > def. Castle 75-30, Saturday > next: at Farrington, Wednesday Also receiving votes: Roosevelt 3, Kapaa 2, University 2, Moanalua 1. Previous Story Jason Kaneshiro: Fast-rising Thiim should not be overlooked