comscore Girls basketball top 10: Maryknoll solidifies hold on ranking
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Girls basketball top 10: Maryknoll solidifies hold on ranking

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

Already No. 1 in the state for a month, Maryknoll’s girls basketball team gets stronger each day. Read more

Previous Story
Jason Kaneshiro: Fast-rising Thiim should not be overlooked

Scroll Up