Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Girls basketball top 10: Maryknoll solidifies hold on ranking

By Paul Honda
phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:46 p.m.

Already No. 1 in the state for a month, Maryknoll's girls basketball team gets stronger each day.

The Lady Spartans retained their No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 with convincing wins over Damien and 'Iolani last week.

Maryknoll (16-1, 6-0 ILH) left no doubt with a 43-23 rout of three-time defending state champion 'Iolani. The Spartans shut out the Raiders in the third quarter, a feat that has not happened at Father Bray Athletic Center in ages.

Ciera Tugade-Agasiva was virtually unstoppable when Maryknoll handed 'Iolani a 47-44 loss on Dec. 17, scoring 22 points. The persistent junior shot 6-for-7 at the free-throw line that night. On Saturday afternoon, she had 15 points and nine rebounds, shooting 13-for-13 at the charity stripe.

Since taking the lead in the ILH standings in December, Maryknoll has remained at No. 1 four weeks in a row. This week's balloting among coaches and media resulted in the Spartans' first unanimous top ranking of the season.

Campbell leaped over Lahainaluna to claim the No. 5 spot. The Sabers crushed Waipahu (64-24), Mililani (55-31) and Leilehua (51-31) and is now 9-0 in the OIA West (12-6 overall).

Maui moved up two notches to No. 7 after a 52-51 victory over Lahainaluna. With their first win over the Lady Lunas in three tries, the Sabers improved to 7-2 in the MIL Division I standings, one game behind Lahainaluna.

No. 8 Kamehameha has a four-game week in the ILH gauntlet with home games against Damien (Monday), Maryknoll (Wednesday), Punahou (Friday) and 'Iolani (Saturday).

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10
Jan. 9, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (11) (16-1, 6-0 ILH) 110 1
> won at No. 2 'Iolani 43-23, Saturday
> next: at Punahou, Monday, 6:30 p.m.
> next: at Kamehameha, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

2. Konawaena (15-4, 6-0 BIIF) 93 3
> won at Hawaii Prep 60-40, Friday
> next: at Waiakea, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

3. 'Iolani (14-7, 5-1 ILH) 89 2
> lost to No. 1 Maryknoll 43-23, Saturday
> next: at Punahou, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

4. Punahou (11-4, 4-2 ILH) 75 4
> won at Damien 61-48, Saturday
> next: vs. Maryknoll, Monday, 6:30 p.m.
> next: vs. 'Iolani, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

5. Campbell (12-6, 9-0 OIA) 70 6
> won at Waipahu 64-24, Tuesday
> def. Mililani 55-31, Thursday
> def. Leilehua 51-31, Friday
> next: at Radford, Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.

6. Lahainaluna (11-3, 8-1 MIL) 49 5
> lost at No. 9 Maui 52-51, Friday
> next: vs. KS-Maui, Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.

7. Maui (11-3, 7-2 MIL) 41 9
> def. No. 5 Lahainaluna 52-51, Friday
> next: at King Kekaulike, Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.

8. Kamehameha (13-9, 1-5 ILH) 36 7
> lost at 'Iolani 44-31, Thursday
> next: vs. Damien, Monday, 6:30 p.m.
> next: vs. Maryknoll, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

9. Waiakea (11-3, 8-0 BIIF) 29 8
> def. Honokaa 56-26, Thursday
> next: at Kealakehe, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

10. Moanalua (15-6, 9-0 OIA) 9 10
> def. Kaimuki 64-4, Friday
> next: vs. Kaiser, Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.

Also receiving votes: Radford 2, Damien 1, Kamehameha-HawaII 1.