Improved duo gives Moanalua basketball girls a shot

Braylee Riturban has impeccable timing. Moanalua’s floor general took on a larger role this season, becoming a scoring threat while distributing the ball to talented teammates like Shailoh Liilii and Rheanna Nobleza. Read more

Moanalua’s floor general took on a larger role this season, becoming a scoring threat while distributing the ball to talented teammates like Shailoh Liilii and Rheanna Nobleza. However, Riturban always knows when to ask for help.

Coach Kirk Ronolo says the turning point for Moanalua’s talented but young girls basketball team came against Damien on the last day of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic. The morning began like this: The bus arrived behind schedule at ‘Iolani, and Ronolo noticed that Damien was in its home white uniforms.

“Every night before every game, I tell them to bring your shoes, your socks, personal hygiene items and both uniforms because you never know,” he said. “I see Damien warming up on the home side, wearing white. I say we have to wear our black jerseys. Easy fix.”

Four Na Menehune had bad news for Ronolo. No black unis.

“I found Eddie (‘Iolani co-athletic director Eddie Maruyama),” he said.

There were bennies, generic practice jerseys, available. Ronolo thought about it, then politely said, no thanks. Responsibility matters.

“The lesson learned is more important than any win,” Ronolo said.

While the four players hoped for their parents to deliver those black uniforms, Moanalua continued on against Damien, which was ranked in the Top 10 at the time.

Down four players, Moanalua could have bowed down to a Damien squad that features dynamic scorer Theresa Anakalea. Damien led 21-11 after one quarter and the rout appeared to be on. Instead, Na Menehune kept Anakalea wrapped up. She finished with a modest 13 points. Reserve guards Akaecia Mateo and Lindsey Muneno clutched up, and Riturban connected on two 3-pointers. Moanalua cut the lead to 28-26 by halftime. It was 43-all entering the fourth quarter.

That’s when Riturban spoke up.

“Between the quarters, Braylee called me on the side,” Ronolo said. ” ‘Coach, can I talk to you? I don’t want to be last place in this tournament. Can we win? Can Shailoh and Rheanna play?’ “

It was a straightforward conversation. Ronolo mulled the idea. Riturban was confident, yet realistic about her team’s collective gas tank.

“Definitely, Coach Kirk has to prove a point. He doesn’t care about winning and losing as much as making sure we are good people in the long run. He was showing us we had to be responsible,” Riturban said. “Our bench really stepped up and did their job. Lindsey hit some clutch shots. The energy was there, but I did not want to be last in the Classic. I didn’t think he was going to play Shailoh and Rhea, and I felt like we needed somebody on Theresa.”

Ronolo came around.

“To me, if one girl feels like that and we win, that helps our confidence,” he said.

Riturban managed to persuade him.

“He said the girls follow what I do, me saying let’s finish seventh, so we kept running,” she said. “We kept the energy high.”

Riturban finished with 14 points, sinking four 3-pointers. Mateo had a team-high 17 points. Liilii and Nobleza combined for 13 points, while Muneno finished with six. Top to bottom, it was a masterful team win as Moanalua opened a 12-point lead on a tiring Damien squad en route to a 60-51 win.

After a multitude of lopsided losses to many of the state’s top teams, Na Menehune finally had a win over a Top 10 team. Moanalua is now 9-0 in OIA East play (15-6 overall) with a battle against co-leader Kaiser (8-0) looming tonight.

“Last year, Braylee was not concerned at all about scoring, but in the offseason I asked her to work on her 3-point shot, bettering her shot and becoming more aggressive,” Ronolo said. “She worked out with (coach) Dennis Agena. I ask her to get to the free-throw line, and she has the smarts to do that.”

Riturban, averaging more than 12 points per game in league play, is always thinking ahead. She has a “side hustle” that satisfies the sweet tooth of teammates and friends.

“She has her own business. She makes treats like li hing gummies, mochi, banana bread as her fundraiser,” Ronolo said. “I like the li hing gummies.”

It was after the COVID-19 lockdown when Riturban and her mother, Britney, combined forces.

“I made brookies (brownie cookies) and sold it to my friends and family. My mom makes banana bread, pumpkin crunch, sweet potato haupia crunch. She does the baking and I do the candies. Gushers, gummy bears, peach rings, I mix them with our homemade sauce,” she said.

The sauce recipe is a secret.

“Me and my mom created it,” Riturban said. “We had a lot of test runs.”

Nobleza, a sophomore, is happy to receive passes and candy — including li hing mui lemon peel gushers — from her point guard. After overcoming a health condition and an ankle injury, she found her groove and splashed 12 treys in a three-game span early in the OIA season.

Nobleza began working on her shot when she was 10.

“I learned to shoot from playing my brother (Ryan). He’s one year older than me. You have to be ready as a shooter. I don’t really think about it. If I’m open, I just shoot it. When I’m playing, I don’t know how to explain it. I like to play aggressive enough, but I’m calm,” she said.

Nobleza is the only OIA player averaging more than 2 treys per game. She counts on Riturban to set the tone.

“I’m glad I’m her teammate. I wouldn’t want to go against her. Over the past year, she’s been getting that work in,” Nobleza said.

Riturban is a master when it comes to reading her long-range shooter.

“In the beginning of games and in warmups, Rhea questions it a lot. A lot of times I get her the ball early. When she makes one shot, she catches fire,” Riturban said.

Moanalua has clinched a first-round bye in the upcoming playoffs, but a win over Kaiser and standout scorer Alexus Ma‘ae is top priority.

“I don’t like losing, so I’m sure my team feels the same way,” Nobleza said. “We lost to them last year, so we don’t want to lose to them again.”

Ronolo sees a bright future for the two guards.

“I think Braylee could be a Division II (college) player. Just her knowledge of the game, her mental toughness and her ability to facilitate. The biggest thing about her, what’s underrated in all of high school basketball is nobody looks at defense,” he said. “Last year, Braylee took 24 charges. That’s unheard of. Jamie (Smith) and Braylee have the ability to get in position and take the charge. Rhea has D-II potential, also. She has a lot to learn about the game, but her skill set is there.”

The young roster has come a long way.

“There’s still a lot of maturation ahead, but they were in middle school during COVID, then playing varsity as freshmen. They missed two years of competitive basketball, going from playing sixth and seventh graders, then to varsity,” Ronolo said. “It’s worked.”

BRAYLEE RITURBAN’S FAVORITES

Top 3 movies/shows

1. “Coach Carter,” 2. “Grey’s Anatomy,” 3. “Grease”

“Grey’s Anatomy, I miss it. I watched it during COVID. One day it just popped up on my recommended list.”

Top 3 food/snacks/drinks

1. Reign white gummy bear energy drink, 2. VitaminWater, 3. Jamba Juice (White Gummi)

Top 3 homemade foods

1. My grandma’s squid luau, 2. Mom’s short ribs (kal bi style), 3. Grandpa’s fried rice. “My grandparents live five minutes away from us.”

Top 3 music artists

1. Drake (“Rich Flex”), 2. SZA, 3. Fiji (“Simmer Down”).

Favorite class: Yoga

“It’s under body conditioning, but it’s yoga. It’s definitely important to stretch your body. Taking time out of your day to reflect on your goals, having a strong mindset. The poses are hard. It works your core. The class is three days a week for the whole class.”

Favorite teacher: Mrs. (Yuki) Lileikis, homeroom

“She’s very easy to talk to and definitely lets us know she’s there for us when we need. We call her sensei because she teaches Japanese.”

Favorite athlete/team: Kobe Bryant

Funniest teammate: “I would say myself, but some days, me, Shailoh (Liilii) and Rhea (Nobleza) make a lot of funny jokes.”

Smartest teammate: Mikaylah Llaneza

“She’s one of our seniors and very mature. She has a lot of book smart. I ask her for help on what classes I should take.”

GPA: 3.8

“There’s always one class that messes me up. Trig/Pre-Cal is hard. I’m pretty much done with math (requirements), but I keep taking it. When I take my placement test, I want to still remember math.”

New life skill: “I recently got my driver’s license.”

Bucket list: “I’d go see snow. Colorado or Antarctica.”

Shoutouts

“My parents for all the sacrifices they make. My family for their continuing support and love. Shout out to my grandpa for always doing whatever it takes for me to get better, for always motivating me and believing in me. My coaches and mentors for helping me grow on and off the court. Coach (Dennis) Agena. Big thanks to Coach Agena for all the hours he trained me and all the skills in basketball and life in general.”

RHEANNA NOBLEZA’S FAVORITES

Top 3 movies/shows

1. “South Park,” 2. “The Boondocks,” 3. “Last Chance U”

Top food/snacks/drinks

1. Boba (Teaspresso Salt Lake), 2. Dave’s single (hamburger), Wendy’s

Top 3 homemade foods

1. Auntie Esther’s pork adobo, 2. Mom’s chile verde, 3. instant ramen.

“My auntie makes adobo every few weeks.”

Top 3 music artists

1. Rod Wave (“Letter from Houston”), 2. Mike Sherm, 3 Summer Walker.

“I listen to Rod Wave. He has songs that calm me down before a game.”

Favorite class: “I’ve never had a favorite class.”

Favorite teacher: Mr. (Joshua) Suapia

“I can talk casual to him about basketball and sports. He was my P.E. teacher.”

Favorite athlete/team: Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Funniest teammate: “I’m the funniest teammate.”

Smartest teammate: Lindsey Muneno

“She’s always been smart with all of her grades. She always gets straight A’s.”

GPA: 3.0.

Time machine: “I’d go to the past to fix my mistakes. Or regrets.”

New life skill: “I can do CPR.”

Bucket list: “I want to go to Paris and Bora Bora.”

Shoutouts

“Shout out to my parents. My dad (Arnel) pushes me. Shout out to Coach Kirk (Ronolo), Coach Chris (Zeazie) and Coach Malik (Zeazie), and to my teammates.”