Improved duo gives Moanalua basketball girls a shot
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:27 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Moanalua’s Braylee Riturban, left, and Rheanna Nobleza have put in the work to improve their marksmanship.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree