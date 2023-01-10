comscore No. 1 Maryknoll girls down No. 4 Punahou
  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Taimane Faleafine-Auwae had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks as No. 1 Maryknoll stifled No. 4 Punahou, 57-40, on Monday night at Hemmeter Fieldhouse. Read more

