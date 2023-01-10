Winslow fulfills his Hawaii dream by qualifying for Sony

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Joseph Winslow will check off a couple of longtime goals when he tees off in the Sony Open in Hawaii on Thursday.

Winslow earned his first start in a PGA Tour event in a far-flung journey in professional golf by earning medalist honors in the Sony Open’s Monday qualifier at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach.

His round of 6-under-par 66 also represented the fulfillment of a childhood dream.

“When I was a little kid I actually had this dream of playing golf in Hawaii before I even thought about traveling to play golf,” Winslow said.

“It’s been in the back of my mind my entire life and this was the first opportunity I’ve had to sign up for a golf tournament in Hawaii, and now we’ve converted it to a PGA Tour event.”

Winslow, originally from Overland Park, Kan., turned in a bogey-free scorecard to top the field of 69 players competing for four spots in the 144-player Sony Open in Hawaii.

Austen Truslow and George Markham finished with 67s to claim the next two berths. Danny Guise emerged from a playoff among nine players who carded rounds of 68 to earn the final berth.

Guise’s birdie on the second playoff hole was enough for the Wake Forest alum to also secure a tee time at Waialae Country Club on Thursday.

Winslow turned pro in 2015 and played on PGA Tour China in 2018, the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 and PGA Tour Latinoamerica the past two years. His decision to make the trip to Hawaii paid off in a spot in the Tour’s first full-field event of 2023.

“It’s definitely one of those things where (it’s been) a lot of hard work to get here and a lot more work to go,” he said. “It gives me an opportunity to do what I’ve wanted to always do and the work keeps on going.

“A lot of guys Monday (qualify) and are excited, and that’s the big thing. But we’ve got more work to do tomorrow and get ready to rock this week.”

Guise had to do some extra work to secure his spot as part of the pack at 68. The group heading back to the 18th tee included 66-year-old Fred Funk, who has eight PGA Tour victories and another nine on PGA Tour Champions.

The playoff was divided into three threesomes and Funk was among five who made par on the par-5 18th hole to end their bids. A foursome went back to the tee for a second playoff hole and Guise fired a 5-wood from 254 yards out to give himself a 20-foot eagle putt.

His attempt slid past the hole, but a short birdie putt was enough to close out the playoff.

“I tend to hit it pretty long, so I was licking my chops coming to a par-5 for a playoff, just being able to give myself at least a chance to go for it in two,” Guise said.

Guise was greeted at the green by his parents, who had surprised him by making the trip from New York to spend the week with him in Hawaii.

“Originally if I didn’t get through we were going to spend a week just island-hopping, going to Maui and just hanging out,” Guise said. “We made some plans on Maui and hopefully we can cancel it.”

Guise played his college golf at Wake Forest, where he was teammates with Tour pros Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young. Both played in the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui last weekend but aren’t entered in the Sony Open.

He said he’d fallen short in playoffs in four previous PGA Tour Monday qualifiers before his breakthrough in his first visit to Hawaii.

“First Tour start and I can’t think of a better place to do it than Hawaii,” he said. “I flew in Friday and it was sunset when we were coming in to land and I felt like we were flying into a painting. It was so gorgeous.”

Markham also had to alter his plans for the week with his Sony Open debut now set for Thursday at Waialae.

“Growing up on the West Coast you watch the tournament in prime time on TV, so it’ll be a lot of fun,” said Markham, who arrived on Oahu a week ago, “and excited to be on the island a little longer and extend our stay.”

The tournament opens Thursday with Hideki Matsuyama back as defending champion. Hawaii’s Parker McLachlin (Punahou) and Brent Grant (Moanalua) represent the state in the field, as well as University of Hawaii golfer Blaze Akana (Kamehameha), who won a qualifier in November for the spot reserved for a local amateur.