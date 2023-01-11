Hawaii COVID-19 positivity rate at 7.5%, 5 more deaths recorded

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 1,343 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 374,857.

DOH also reported five more deaths, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,770.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was at 170 compared with 177 on Jan. 4. The state’s average positivity rate declined slightly to 7.5% compared with 7.9% the previous week.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (Dec. 31 to Jan. 6) than the week-over-week infection count (Jan. 3 to 9) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are also estimated to be several times higher since these figures do not include unreported home test kit results.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the state was at 12.0 compared with 12.5 for the previous week.

By island, there were 946 cases reported on Oahu, 152 on Hawaii island, 164 on Maui, 51 on Kauai, seven on Molokai, and one on Lanai. Another 22 infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.

To date, 78.4% of Hawaii’s population has completed the primary series of COVID vaccinations, the same as the previous week, according to the Health Department. A total of 267,603 residents, or 24% of the state’s eligible population, have received the bivalent booster.