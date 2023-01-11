comscore Letter: Fireworks debris pollutes land, water
Letter: Fireworks debris pollutes land, water

More than a week since the New Year’s Eve noise and air pollution, the pollution to our aina, streams and seas continues. At least two neighbors never bothered to clean up their fireworks debris. The rains washed some into our storm drains and helped meld more into the ground. Read more

