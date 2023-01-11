Letter: Fireworks debris pollutes land, water

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

More than a week since the New Year’s Eve noise and air pollution, the pollution to our aina, streams and seas continues. At least two neighbors never bothered to clean up their fireworks debris. The rains washed some into our storm drains and helped meld more into the ground. Read more

If any fisherpeople gut their catch and find some red firework debris, I know two households you can thank. Sadly, I’m sure there are too many more.

Marie Samudio

Kahaluu

