Letter: Government should spend less, not tax more

A letter saying that “new revenue streams are needed” and that the solution “is money, a whole bunch of money,” is old and sadly misguided. What’s really needed is also old: Cut spending first. Read more

Mom and Dad often take on second jobs to buy more things and forget the adage that’s so true it hurts: The best thing to spend on children is your time.

Very generous retirement benefits for government workers are a waste and are duplicative. If Medicare is so good, it’s good enough for everybody.

Last year, President Joe Biden gave federal workers a pay raise. He also gave them another paid holiday (Juneteenth).

Government spending is always more wasteful than private spending because of government’s lack of competition. Corruption is forever everywhere and government corruption raises your taxes because government can’t declare bankruptcy.

Alan Matsuda

Hawaii Kai

