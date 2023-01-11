comscore Letter: Government should spend less, not tax more
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Government should spend less, not tax more

  Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A letter saying that “new revenue streams are needed” and that the solution “is money, a whole bunch of money,” is old and sadly misguided. What’s really needed is also old: Cut spending first. Read more

