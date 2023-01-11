comscore Letter: Raise more public funds with multistate lotteries
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Raise more public funds with multistate lotteries

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Retirees face the same dilemma every year with the increases in the city’s property value assessments (“Oahu residents reeling from steep property value increases,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 3). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Blangiardi should look at Leeward homeless

Scroll Up