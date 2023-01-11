Letter: Raise more public funds with multistate lotteries

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Retirees face the same dilemma every year with the increases in the city’s property value assessments (“Oahu residents reeling from steep property value increases,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 3).

This year, expect increased values of 18.4% to 20.4% on Oahu. How does that compare to your new Social Security increase? It doesn’t come close. We have paid city taxes for countless number of years, and it’s time to set a flat rate tax for seniors living on properties they own.

If the counties need more income, it’s time for the state to consider what 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands have done. By collecting an average of 44 cents on a dollar for every Mega Millions or Powerball ticket sold, they have increased their coffers tremendously. The next winner of Mega Millions could receive up to $1 billion before taxes.

Use this collected income for city services and operational costs.

Don’t use the age-old excuse that you need to protect us and it will lead to social problems. We are all adults and make money decisions every day. Time to wake up. It’s 2023!

Dennis Yoshimura

Hawaii Kai

