comscore Letter: Teachers aren’t all Marxist indoctrinators
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Teachers aren’t all Marxist indoctrinators

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I’m not clear where Cynthia Bartlett gets her evidence that all teachers are trained under Marxist influences and have been indoctrinated to teach all our students to become activists for social change (“Parents need stronger voice in what schools teach their kids,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 5). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Blangiardi should look at Leeward homeless

Scroll Up