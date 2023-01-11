Letter: Why can’t UH have a female athletic director?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the article announcing the retirement of the University of Hawaii athletic director, readers were informed that the Star-Advertiser was told of some potential candidates (“Matlin to retire in June as UH athletic director,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 5). It is interesting to note that all of these candidates are male.

Does that imply that the sources who told of these candidates are all good old boys, or is it simply the fact that the newspaper cannot even begin to imagine that there might be a qualified female candidate for UH athletic director?

Linda Estes

Koloa, Kauai

