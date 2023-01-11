Off The News: Helping hand for businesses

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A new Oahu Business Recovery program will offer grants ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 to qualifying Honolulu-based businesses that earned $75,000 to $5 million in 2019, and suffered at least a 25% drop in revenue in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s not a lot of money, but for smaller operations, in particular, the grants could help restore stability. Partnering with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and ethnic business associations here, the city is reaching out to business owners for whom English is a second language on how to apply. Online applications can be submitted beginning Jan. 30 at revitalizeoahu.org/oahubizgrant.