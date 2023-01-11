Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Helping hand for businesses Today Updated 7:01 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A new Oahu Business Recovery program will offer grants ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 to qualifying Honolulu-based businesses that earned $75,000 to $5 million in 2019, and suffered at least a 25% drop in revenue in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A new Oahu Business Recovery program will offer grants ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 to qualifying Honolulu-based businesses that earned $75,000 to $5 million in 2019, and suffered at least a 25% drop in revenue in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not a lot of money, but for smaller operations, in particular, the grants could help restore stability. Partnering with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and ethnic business associations here, the city is reaching out to business owners for whom English is a second language on how to apply. Online applications can be submitted beginning Jan. 30 at revitalizeoahu.org/oahubizgrant. Previous Story Off The News: The latest trend in COVID-19 arrives