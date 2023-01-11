comscore Off The News: Helping hand for businesses
Off The News: Helping hand for businesses

  • Today
  • Updated 7:01 p.m.

A new Oahu Business Recovery program will offer grants ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 to qualifying Honolulu-based businesses that earned $75,000 to $5 million in 2019, and suffered at least a 25% drop in revenue in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

