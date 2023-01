Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Building Maintenance’s longtime CEO Jim Walters has retired and passed the baton to his son, President and former Chief Operating Officer Jarrett Walters, who took over the top position Jan. 1.

“I’m grateful for my years at HBM, especially because of the dedication of our employees, and I am looking forward to more time for leisurely activities,” Jim Walters said in a statement. “I’m leaving this company in very capable hands.”

Walters started with HBM, one of the state’s largest facilities maintenance companies, as president in 1994. Formerly an entrepreneur in the insurance industry, his career in the facility industry began at Ogden Allied Services in Tulsa, Okla., where he was responsible for developing the commercial market for facility services in that area. His success at that position led him to be promoted to president of HBM by Ogden Allied Services, the parent company of HBM at that time. He stayed in the position when HBM was acquired by UNICCO in 1996. In 2006, Hawaiian Building Maintenance Acquisitions LLC acquired the Hawaii business.

In his previous position as chief operating officer, Jarrett Walters was responsible for all operational oversight, strategic planning, performance and quality standards, leadership development and profit and loss management. Under his leadership, HBM added property restoration services, specialized pandemic cleanup services and safety audits of job sites. He started with the company in 2006 as director of retail operations.

Paige Onishi, with six years at the 800-employee company, was promoted to COO. Onishi began her career at HBM as director of business development and worked up to her new position. She has been executive director of operations and customer service since 2017.