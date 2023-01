Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wimberly Allison Tong &Goo architecture firm has announced a promotion and hire in its Honolulu office:

>> Associate Brandon Large, who joined the firm in 2016 as an architectural and project designer, has been promoted to project director. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa School of Architecture. His recent work includes the Indigo One Thousand Lake Hot Springs Resort in Hangzhou, China; Jinshuo Hotel + Resort in Sichuan, China; and JW Marriott Jeju Hot Springs Resort in South Korea.

>> Tai Sunnland has been hired as a project architect. He has over 10 years of experience in the design and construction of custom single-family and multifamily homes as well as luxury boutique resorts. Sunnland is a graduate of the University of Hawaii School of Architecture with a Doctor of Architecture degree.

Coldwell Banker Commercial has named Jordan Chow principal broker of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty in Honolulu. Chow has 10 years of experience in residential appraising and 16 years of experience as a commercial and leasing agent. Chow was also a commercial property manager for the Mary Savio Medical Plaza, King Center and Kaheka Professional Center.

