Dave Reardon: UH volleyball team can put itself in wins record book

Sports

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.

No University of Hawaii sports team has won three national championships in a row. The UH men’s volleyball team begins its attempt to change that when it opens its season Thursday against Ball State at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

