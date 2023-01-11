comscore Moanalua girls top Kaiser in game between OIA East unbeatens
Moanalua girls top Kaiser in game between OIA East unbeatens

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Sophomore forward/center Shailoh Liilii had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots as No. 10-ranked Moanalua clinched first place in the East with a rugged 61-50 win over previously unbeaten Kaiser in OIA girls basketball on Tuesday night. Read more

