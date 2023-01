Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Farrington-Kaiser girls basketball game that was postponed on Friday will not be resumed, according to OIA girls basketball coordinator Stacie Nii. Read more

The Farrington-Kaiser girls basketball game that was postponed on Friday will not be resumed, according to OIA girls basketball coordinator Stacie Nii.

“The game will not be replayed,” Nii said.

The game at Kaiser’s gym was suspended after a fight broke out in the bleachers. In an online video, one spectator pushed another spectator before a third party ran up the bleachers and threw punches at the individual who was pushed.

Kaiser officials were not available for comment.