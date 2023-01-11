comscore Jason Kaneshiro named Hawaii’s Sportswriter of the Year
Jason Kaneshiro named Hawaii’s Sportswriter of the Year

Honolulu Star-Advertiser sportswriter Jason Kaneshiro, a reporter since 2001, has been named the 2022 Hawaii Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Read more

