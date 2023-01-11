Jason Kaneshiro named Hawaii’s Sportswriter of the Year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Star-Advertiser sportswriter Jason Kaneshiro, a reporter since 2001, has been named the 2022 Hawaii Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Read more

Honolulu Star-Advertiser sportswriter Jason Kaneshiro, a reporter since 2001, has been named the 2022 Hawaii Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

Kaneshiro, who covered the championship seasons for the University of Hawaii men’s and women’s volleyball teams and the UH women’s basketball team, was chosen in a vote by his peers, according to the organization.

Kaneshiro graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1991 and from the University of Hawaii in journalism in 1996. He became a full-time sports reporter for the Honolulu Star-Bulletin in 2001.

Rob DeMello of KHON-TV was selected as the Hawaii Sportscaster of the Year for the fourth time.

The National Sportscaster of the Year went to Ian Eagle of CBS Sports and National Sportswriter of the Year honors were awarded to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

ESPN College GameDay mainstay Lee Corso and Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke were among four elected to the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame, NSMA executive director Dave Goren announced in a release. Corso and Plaschke are joined by two posthumous electees, hockey announcer Dan Kelly and essayist Roger Angell.