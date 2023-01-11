No. 1 UH faces No. 6 Ball State in NCAA semifinal rematch
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:03 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ball State’s Kaleb Jenness, a first-team All-America outside hitter, hit against Hawaii during the national semifinal in Los Angeles last May 5.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii middle blocker Cole Hogland hit over Ball State middle blocker Felix Egharevba during a semifinal of the NCAA volleyball tournament on May 5 in Los Angeles. Egharevba is one of the Cardinals’ top returnees.