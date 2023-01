Scoreboard – Jan. 11, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific. Women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

ILH Varsity II boys: Hanalani at Kamehameha II, 5 p.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Damien at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III boys: Island Pacific vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity I girls: ‘Iolani at Punahou; Maryknoll at Kamehameha. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA girls: ‘Iolani II at Punahou II, 5 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kailua at Kalani; Kahuku at Farrington; Kaimuki at Castle; Kalaheo at McKinley; Roosevelt at Kaiser. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at Moanalua.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Nanakuli; Leilehua at Aiea; Radford at Pearl City; Waipahu at Waianae; Kapolei at Campbell. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Kamehameha at Punahou; Damien vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Punahou I-AA at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA East boys: Farrington at Kalani (JV at 2 p.m., varsity to follow); Kaimuki at Kalaheo (varsity, 4 p.m.); McKinley at Kailua (varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at Moanalua (JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow); Castle at Kahuku (varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Hilo. Women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH Varsity I boys: Saint Louis at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Le Jardin at Saint Louis II, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: University at Kamehameha II, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III girls: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission; St. Andrew’s at La Pietra. Games start at 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kaimuki at Kaiser; Moanalua at Roosevelt; Farrington at Kahuku; Kalani at Kailua; McKinley at Kalaheo; Anuenue at Castle. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Radford at Mililani; Leilehua at Nanakuli; Waipahu at Kapolei; Aiea at Waianae; Pearl City at Waialua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

TENNIS

College women: East Tennessee State vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Ball State vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

TENNIS

Hawai’i Invitational

Tuesday

No. 20 Duke 7, Hawaii 0

At UH Tennis Complex

Singles

1. #4 Garrett Johns (DU) def. #41 Andre Ilagan (UH) 6-2, 7-5

2. #84 Redro Rodenas (DU) def. Axel Labrunie (UH) 6-3, 6-3

3. Connor Krug (DU) def. Lucas Labrunie (UH) 6-3, 6-0

4. Niroop Vallabhaneni (DU) def. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

5. Jake Krug (DU) def. Andy Hernandez (UH) 7-6 (11-9), 6-2

6. Faris Khan (DU) def. Kilian Maitre (UH) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1. #49 Michael Heller/Andrew Zhang (DU) def. Andre Ilagan/Karl Collins (UH) 6-2

2. Axel Labrunie/Kilian Maitre (UH) vs. Garrett Johns/Redro Rodenas (DU) 4-4, unfinished

3. Niroop Vallabhaneni/Faris Khan (DU) def. Lucas Labrunie/Andy Hernandez (UH) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (6,3,2,1,4,5)