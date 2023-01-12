Letter: Don’t judge Republicans before they take action

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is amazing how political pundits are able to forecast the future with great acuity and make bold predictions regarding the new House speaker and the Republican House caucus. Read more

It is amazing how political pundits are able to forecast the future with great acuity and make bold predictions regarding the new House speaker and the Republican House caucus.

Given the negative results of the Democrats under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate President Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden, the left is frightened that the House Republicans may do something drastic like increase our energy independence, secure our southern border, reduce our inflationary spending, weed out corruption, and allow debate and amendments on bills before the Congress, to name a few.

National polls have consistently revealed that many U.S. citizens feel that this country is headed in the wrong direction under Democratic leadership.

Perhaps the members of Congress can now, in a bipartisan manner, make changes to provide relief from the suffering caused by record inflation, overregulation of businesses and shortages of essential consumer products.

The time to pass judgment on the results of the House majority members should be from one to two years from now. We will then have the clarity of hindsight.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter