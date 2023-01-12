Letter: Reduce emissions with carbon pricing fee

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Scientists have warned that global warming could lead to a vast loss of glaciers faster than previously thought. Read more

Scientists have warned that global warming could lead to a vast loss of glaciers faster than previously thought. But if the world can limit future warming to just a few more tenths of a degree, then slightly less than half of the globe’s glaciers will disappear.

Even though Hawaii is working on many climate solutions, now is the time to include a solution that will reduce emissions in every area and help Hawaii residents.

We should add an emission fee to the oil and gas barrel tax to price the impact and return that fee to Hawaii residents to help with impacts and solutions.

Carbon pricing is working in British Columbia and Sweden. British Columbia’s climate action incentive payments benefit Canadians and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In Sweden, GDP is up 83% and emissions are down 35%.

Virginia Tincher

Aina Haina

