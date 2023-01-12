Letter: TMT could make great scientific discoveries

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nelson Ho described himself as someone who has raised public awareness of the shortcomings of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources for more than 40 years (“Is DLNR nominee first stumble for Green?,” Island Voices, Star-Advertiser, Jan. 4).

Specifically, he referred to the TMT (Thirty Meter Telescope) as a somewhat dubious economic project. He praised the “kupuna blockade,” i.e. protesters who blocked the road leading to the construction of the project.

I am also an island voice, one who wants the TMT built because of the benefits it would bring to Hawaii and the world. My position is based on the scientific discoveries it could provide because of its unique location atop Mauna Kea. The climate for the observatory is particularly stable, dry and cold, allowing for some of the sharpest images of the universe.

Previous Hawaii polls did show a majority support by local citizens. TMT could provide some of the greatest astronomical discoveries unmatched by any other location on the planet.

Jim Wolfe

Nuuanu

