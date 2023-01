Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If the welcome mat ever had been rolled out for the nominated head of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), it was rolled up again quickly at Tuesday’s legislative informational briefing. Read more

If the welcome mat ever had been rolled out for the nominated head of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), it was rolled up again quickly at Tuesday’s legislative informational briefing. Lawmakers were dissatisfied with the details — or lack of them — about spending plans linked to the $600 million housing outlay cleared at the state Capitol last session.

DHHL’s director-designate Ikaika Anderson will have some hurdles to jump in advance of confirmation hearings once the 2023 Legislature convenes next week. Better preparation would help.