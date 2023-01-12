comscore Council panel supports $619M tower in Moiliili
Hawaii News

Council panel supports $619M tower in Moiliili

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Kuilei Place, a proposed 43-story, $619 million residential tower complex in Moiliili, would house 1,005 moderately­ priced condominiums. Shown is a rendering of the pool cabana area.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Kuilei Place, a proposed 43-story, $619 million residential tower complex in Moiliili, would house 1,005 moderately­ priced condominiums. Shown is a rendering of the pool cabana area.

A local developer aiming to build a 43-story, $619 million residential tower complex in Moiliili, which would house 1,005 moderately priced condominiums and be taller than any other building in its immediate vicinity, saw its project advance this week. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Mireya Norman

Scroll Up