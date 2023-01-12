comscore Crew, wreckage from Hawaii Life Flight crash recovered
Hawaii News

Crew, wreckage from Hawaii Life Flight crash recovered

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

A deep-water search operation has recovered the three-­member flight crew and wreckage of a Hawaii Life Flight medical transport plane that crashed into the ocean Dec. 15 off Maui near Kaupo, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Read more

